Monday, August 12, 2024
Abducted boy recovered after 3 days

APP
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -   The police recovered a teenager boy safely 3 days after his abduction from the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.  A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 13-year-old Wasif Azhar was playing outside his house in E-Block Ghulam Muhammad Abad from where he went missing under mysterious circumstances.  Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took strict notice and directed the police for urgent recovery of the abductee. Therefore, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SHO Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station Inspector Rae Arshad who started an investigation on scientific lines and succeeded in safely recovering the abductee after three days.

However, the accused managed to escape from the scene. The police handed over the boy to his parents while efforts to arrest of the accused are underway, he added.

