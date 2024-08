DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Assistant Commis­sioner Headquarters Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abba­si visited the TB Control Center at District Headquar­ters Hospital (DHQ) Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday to assess the facilities available.

He was accompanied by District Health Officer (DHO) Dera, Dr. Syed Muhammad Mehsud. During the visit, the DHO provided a detailed briefing on the TB center’s operations and highlighted the need for a suitable building to relocate the center, ensuring bet­ter care for patients.