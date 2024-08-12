Action against Faiz Hameed to strengthen institutional confidence: Sanaullah

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, , stated that the court martial of former spymaster Lt Gen will bolster confidence within the institution.

The senior PML-N leader noted that it was widely known that an inquiry against was ongoing. “Faiz Hameed was a signatory to the written agreement during the Faizabad sit-in, and it has been proven that the protest was orchestrated to undermine the elected government,” Sanaullah said.

He also mentioned that the 2014 sit-in organized by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was allegedly connected to .

Earlier this week, the process of Field General Court Martial was initiated against the former spymaster, and the military took him into custody.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry was conducted by the Pakistan Army to verify the complaints in the Top City Case against Lt Gen (Retd).” As a result, appropriate disciplinary actions have been taken under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act.

The statement further noted that multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act after Hameed’s retirement have also been confirmed.

In April, the Pakistan Army established a high-level committee, led by a major general, to investigate allegations that Hameed had misused his authority. These allegations were brought forward by the owner of the Top City housing society in a petition filed with the Supreme Court in November 2023.

The petitioner claimed that on May 12, 2017, his Top City office and residence were raided on 's orders, resulting in the seizure of valuables, including gold, diamonds, and cash, by officials.