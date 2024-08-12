Agri development vital for economic future: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday that agriculture development was crucial for securing Pakistan’s economic future. Talking to the media at 16th International Food, Hospitality & Beverage Industry Exhibition and Conference here at Expo Center, he extending congratulations on the successful organisation of the 16th Food Asia International Trade Fair and highlighting the country’s potential to significantly boost its resources through agricultural exports, which could amount to billions of dollars. The planning minister emphasized that agriculture development was the only way to effectively address the current challenges faced by the country. He detailed plans for a transformative “Green Revolution,” which would leverage technological advancements to enhance agricultural productivity and drive national development. Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan had significant growth potential across various sectors.

He stressed the need for enhancing exports to advance economically and noted that with thousands of agro-processing units already operating, Pakistan should capitalize on global trends by developing its national brands to foster growth and increase revenue. He also underscored the importance of improving product quality to meet international standards. Drawing inspiration from athlete and the javelin superstar Arshad Nadeem, who succeeded despite limited resources, the minister suggested that Pakistan, with its abundant resources, should also be able to achieve substantial progress. Reflecting on recent challenges, he acknowledged the impact of political instability and policy deficiencies on the country’s trajectory. The planning minister stressed the need for unity and focused efforts to overcome these obstacles and steer Pakistan towards progress and development. Recalling the government’s past achievements, he noted the successful resolution of the energy crisis in 2013, which improved public welfare and supported industrial growth. He reiterated the ambitious goal of increasing Pakistan’s exports from $30 billion to $100 billion. He highlighted the importance of creating a strong “Made in Pakistan” brand focused on quality.

To a question, the minister said the Punjab government had introduced a farmer’s package and revealed plans to send a thousand agricultural professionals and researchers to China for training in advance agri sectors in September.

Ahsan Iqbal acknowledged Pakistan’s low productivity levels and stressed that improving production, particularly in dairy, was essential for alleviating farmers’ difficulties. He emphasized that with sustained peace and stability, Pakistan could advance towards becoming a more prosperous and robust nation.