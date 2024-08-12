All set to celebrate Independence Day in Sukkur with zeal, fervor

SUKKUR - All is set as the People of Sukkur are celebrating Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day with a renewed pledge to work with the spirit of the Pakistan Movement to make the country a true Islamic welfare state. Special prayers will be offered in mosques at dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country. The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony at Public Walking Track Ground. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at the district headquarters level across the Sukkur division. A large number of stalls are being witnessed at the several markets and streets. National flags, pin badges, green and white dresses, toys and other accessories have been put on display on the stalls. The day would be celebrated in the Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts of the Sukkur division with flag-hoisting ceremonies, tributes to the national heroes and fireworks.

People are purchasing national flags, portraits of founding fathers, posters and banners as part of the celebration of Independence Day. The national flag would also be hoisted at all important public and private buildings. National songs are being played to give the message that the whole nation is united. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Pir Muhammad Shah has directed to ensure foolproof security and traffic arrangements throughout the province on the 77th Independence Day.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has placed the Sukkur Range on high alert for Independence Day celebrations. He has issued instructions to all the SSP’s of the range to provide foolproof security to rallies and events in this regard and to keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements. According to the spokesperson of DIG, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has ordered all the SSPs of range to chalk out a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Independence Day and to protect the life and dignity of the people at all costs. He further directed that all security measures including random snap-checking, and picketing should be ensured around schools, colleges, universities, press clubs and other places where programs and events are to be held in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

DIG Sukkur has also given directives to take strict legal action against those who are involved in aerial firing, and one-wheeling. All SSPs have been directed to establish control rooms equipped with the necessary facilities in their respective districts.

He also issued orders to concerned officials that tighter security be provided to residential colonies and worship places of minority communities and ensure the maintenance of smooth traffic flow.