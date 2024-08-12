Monday, August 12, 2024
Army maintains strict and transparent accountability system: DG ISPR

Web Desk
11:57 PM | August 12, 2024
National

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, emphasized that the army upholds a stringent and transparent accountability system, which operates as an ongoing process.

These remarks were made following the initiation of court-martial proceedings against former spymaster Lt Gen (Retd) Faiz Hameed in connection with the Top City case.

During a press conference on May 7, 2024, Lt Gen Chaudhry elaborated on the army's accountability practices, stating that the process is impartial and devoid of discrimination. “With great power comes great responsibility,” the military spokesperson noted, underscoring that the accountability measures are even more rigorous in such circumstances.

“We take pride in our accountability system, which is based on facts rather than mere allegations,” he added.

