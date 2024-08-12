Army officer injured in operation embraces martyrdom at CMH

ISLAMABAD - Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik, who got critically injured in Tirah Valley of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province on July 9 and was under treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Peshawar embraced martyrdom on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported. The young army officer (24) was a resident of district Attock in Punjab. An exchange of fire had taken place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley earlier on Friday last. At one of the locations in Bagh, Lt Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during an intense exchange of fire, he got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar. Lt Uzair served in the defence of the motherland for three years and seven months. “Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave officers and soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the media wing of the military said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Lt Uzair on his martyrdom. In a statement, the prime minister prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyr and patience for the bereaved family. He said, “he and the whole nation pays tribute to the brave officers and jawans of Pakistan Army.” He said Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with the army in the war against terrorists. “Our martyrs and their families are pride of the whole nation,” he added.