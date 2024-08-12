Arshad Nadeem accorded hero’s welcome in hometown

KHANEWAL, LAHORE - Javelinist Arshad Nadeem, who re-wrote record books at the Paris Olympics 2024 with a 92.97-meter javelin throw and clinched gold medal in the men’s category, was accorded a hero’s welcome in Khanewal’s tehsil Mian Channu by a mammoth crowd of euphoric fans from all walks of life including district administration and police along with Arshad Nadeem’s family and friends.

Punjab Police, Traffic Police, Elite Force, and National Highway Police were escorting the convoy. CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar, DPO Ismail Kharak and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari welcomed Arshad Nadeem at Iqbal Nagar.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Abdul Sattar Khan, DSP Mian Channu Muhammad Salim Khan, DSP Traffic Maher Afzal Mahar, PRO Chaudhry Imran, along with officers of Motorway Police were present. A large number of citizens were present.

Arshad Nadeem was also given warm welcome by people at every town and city during his journey from Lahore to Mian Channu.

Later, Arshad Nadeem made a grand entry in Mian Channu. When he arrived, people of the village climbed on the walls and the roofs of the houses and showered flower petals, sweets were distributed everywhere in Arshad Nadeem’s house during the celebration. Nadeem’s eyes filled with tears after meeting his parents and other family members.

The Punjab Health Department issued a formal notification on the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister to name THQ hospital of Mian Chanun] after the name of Arshad Nadeem .

Earlier on arrival at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, Arshad Nadeem was accorded a hero’s welcome.

The flight carrying Arshad Nadeem was given a water cannon salute upon landing at the Lahore airport. He was escorted to the State Lounge where he was warmly received by the federal and provincial ministers and government functionaries. Arshad Nadeem’s family was also present at the airport.

Federal Minister Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and Inter Provincial Coordination Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, State Minister for IT and Telecommunication Sheza Fatima, PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Sports Minister Punjab Faisal Ayub Khokar garlanded the Olympian upon reaching the State Lounge. A delegation of PPP led by MPA Syed Hasan Murtaza was also present at the airport to welcome the Olympian.

Director General (DG) Punjab Sports Board (PSB), representatives from Pakistan Athletic federation, other provincial sports bodies and sportsmen also reached the airport to welcome their hero who had made the country proud.

The Allama Iqbal International airport wore a festive look as thousands of raucous youth, children and elderly had gathered to welcome the country’s hero who helped hoist country’s flag at the Olympics after 32 long years. People danced to the drum-beat and chanted slogans hailing the javelin-thrower hero Arshad Nadeem. The air resonated with Pakistan Zinda Abad (Long Live Pakistan) slogans.

A large number of welcoming banners were displayed around the Lahore airport. A police band played melodious patriotic tunes to welcome the hero who achieved glory through his individual landmark of extraordinary feat.

Arshad Nadeem is the first individual to clinch a gold medal for the country in the field and track category at the Olympics. He also won gold medal after four decades for Pakistan at the Olympics as the Pakistan last won the gold medal in the men’s field hockey at the Los Angeles Olympics 1984.

After some grappling with the crowd who had surrounded the Javelin Olympic champion upon exit from the State Lounge, the security personnel managed to take the national hero Arshad Nadeem to the double-decker bus for a parade through the city roads. Despite deep into the night, the ecstatic fans waited along the road-sides to acknowledge the feat of Arshad Nadeem. An elated Arshad Nadeem was accompanied by his family and coach Salman Butt and PSB officials on the bus and waved to the fans.

President Asif Ali Zardari has already directed to bestow civil award ‘Hilal e Imtiaz’ upon the record-smashing athlete while the government issued a postage stamp ‘Azm e Istehkam’ carrying images of Minar e Pakistan and Olympian Arshad Nadeem to commemorate the 77th Independence Day of the country and javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem’s heroics at Olympics 2024.

Talking to the Pakistan Television (PTV) at Lahore Airport, Arshad Nadeem thanked his coaches Salman Butt, his personal physician Dr Bajwa, the Pakistan Sports Board and Punjab Sports Board (PSB) for the facilities provided to him. The athlete with the Golden Arm Arshad Nadeem thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, President Asif Ali ardari and organizations who had hailed his feat at the Olympics 2024.

He also thanked his department WAPDA for providing him and other athletes employment to pursue his passion in javelin throw.