Asif Ali Zardari grants 90-day remission for eligible prisoners

President Zardari has granted a 90-day remission in the sentences of certain prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan's 77th Independence Day. The President House press release stated that the remission is in line with Article 45 of the Constitution and reflects the government's commitment to celebrating the nation’s independence with a gesture of clemency.

However, the remission does not extend to prisoners involved in serious crimes such as murder, espionage, anti-state activities, rape, theft, robbery, kidnapping, and terrorism. Individuals involved in financial crimes, those who have caused losses to the national exchequer, and those convicted under the Foreigners Act 1946 and the Narcotics Control (Amendment) Act 2022 will also not benefit from the sentence reduction.

The remission specifically applies to female prisoners serving their sentences with their children and to individuals under the age of 18. This decision underscores the government’s consideration for vulnerable groups within the prison system.

The announcement of the remission comes as the country prepares to celebrate its 77th Independence Day with a variety of patriotic events and activities. Across Pakistan, markets and streets are adorned with stalls displaying national flags, bunting, and flag-colored dresses and accessories, attracting buyers eager to celebrate the nation's independence.

In addition to the celebrations, the government has also launched a countrywide tree plantation drive called the "Plant for Pakistan Campaign." The campaign aims to promote environmental awareness and combat pollution by encouraging the planting of trees across the country. Citizens are being urged to participate in the initiative by planting trees in their local communities.

President Zardari’s decision to grant remission to prisoners on Independence Day is seen as a gesture of goodwill and a symbol of hope for a better future. The move has been welcomed by many as a positive step towards rehabilitation and reintegration of eligible prisoners into society.