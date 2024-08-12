Aviation Ministry launches probe into alleged corruption in CAA

The Aviation Ministry has decided to launch investigations into allegations of corruption involving officers in the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This decision comes in response to multiple complaints regarding corruption within the CAA.

Sources revealed that the investigation would include an examination of direct recruitments within the CAA, specifically focusing on the Flight Standards and Safety, Quality and Management Systems (SQMS) departments. These departments have been under scrutiny for allegedly overlooking merit during the hiring process.

Furthermore, sources disclosed that the recruitment process for various positions, including Aero-Medical Directors, Additional Directors, and Assistant Directors, as well as other staff-level positions, did not adhere to merit-based criteria. The Aviation Ministry received several complaints about these violations from the CAA’s Human Resources department.

In response to these allegations, senior officials from the Aviation Ministry have committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into all matters of corruption and merit violations within the CAA. The ministry has resolved to take appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation.

Earlier, employees of the Civil Aviation Authority demanded an increase in salaries, citing concerns over the increased tax slab in the Budget 2024-25. The joint employees’ union of the CAA sent a letter to the Director of Human Resources, requesting a salary adjustment in line with the new tax slab and expressing dissatisfaction over the non-payment of Eid bonuses.

The union’s letter emphasized the financial strain on CAA employees due to the increased tax burden and called for a timely resolution to their concerns.

As the investigation into corruption allegations progresses, the Aviation Ministry aims to restore transparency and uphold merit within the CAA, ensuring that the organization operates with integrity and fairness.