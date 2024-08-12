Azadi float reaches Gujar Khan

Gujar khan - The Azadi float made its way from Rawalpindi towards Lahore and reached city on Sunday afternoon, where it was greeted by a jubilant crowd of residents. A vibrant and visually striking float, measuring an impressive 60 feet in length and nearly 20 feet in height, proudly showcases a captivating representation of Pakistan. In addition to Minar-e-Pakistan, other notable attractions showcased on it include the models of Quaid’s Residency in Ziarat, Balochistan, Khyber Pass in KP, Quaid’s mausoleum in Sindh, the Legislative Assembly of Azad Kashmir, and Amburiq Masjid in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The float on national independence in received a warm reception from various notable figures, including the Assistant Commissioner Mr. Khizar Zahoor Goraiya, SDPO Saleem Khattak, Chief Municipal Officer Chaudhry Azhar Majeed, PML-N leader Jawaid Ikhalas, coordinator of events Chand Mubeen, journalists, and people from all walks of life. Upon its arrival, the crowd erupted in jubilation, chanting slogans of support for Pakistan and its leader. The artists on board were then escorted to the reception amidst a lively display of traditional horse dancing and the rhythmic beats of drums. The artists were invited to the reception venue by the municipal administration. The singers and artists who were traveling with the float performed patriotic songs to captivate the audience. During the ceremony, heavy contingents of police were present while traffic on the Grand Trunk Road remained jammed.

In the afternoon, the float for independence set off towards Jhelum, where a ceremony was arranged by Deputy Commissioner Syeda Ramla Ali at night, and would continue its journey towards Lahore on Monday morning after a night stay.

The float is scheduled to arrive at Azadi Chowk in Lahore on August 14, adding to the festive atmosphere of the independence celebrations.