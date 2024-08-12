Monday, August 12, 2024
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan eulogises literary contribution of Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi

APP
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan in its weekly literary session arranged a programme to eulogize literary contribution of eminent Scholar Allama Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi and completion of the chair named after him here at Qasimabad Business forum hall.

Presiding over the session, Director Qasmi Chair Professor Qazi Khadim said that Allam Ghulama Mustafa Qasmi was the religious Scholar at International level and worked hard on Sindhi linguistic and history and always spread message of cohesion, justice and truth and his literary contribution would be remembered for long time. Eminent Researcher Shah Nawaz Mahesar said that Allama Qasmi was the beacon of knowledge who encouraged people, particularly youth to  benefit from his literary work.

Professor Ashraf Samo said that we have preserved thinking of Qasmi till 500 years after publishing his 21 books on various topics. Writer Idrees Jatoi said that Allam Qasmi was one of the greatest personalities of the subcontinent and was inspired from Maulan Ubedullah Sindhi while his work on Shah Wali ullah was laudable.

Five killed in firing in separate incidents

Secretary Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan Wahid Kandhro said that despite the limited resources and facilities, Qazi Khadim has  carried out literary activities of Qasmi Chair amicably. Writers Darya Khan Pirzado, Hemchandani, Saleh Katiyar and others expressed their views while Juman Ansari read poetry and  Ghulam Farooque sang a Ghazaal.

Later, Intellectuals sought help from the Culture department and other institutions to allow Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi Chair to publish books and hold seminars.

