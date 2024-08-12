BISP introduces banks to streamline funds disbursement

Peshawar - Chairperson of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), Senator Rubina Khalid, has announced the implementation of a new banking system to streamline the disbursement of funds to eligible women.

The new system involves engaging six banks to minimize human intervention and ensure that beneficiaries receive their money efficiently. Khalid emphasized that the program is being expanded according to the directions of President Asif Ali Zardari. During her visit to Mardan district, Senator Rubina Khalid interacted with deserving women and reviewed the registration process at BISP offices in Mardan and Takht Bhai. She instructed the women to visit BISP offices only after receiving a message from 8171 and ensured that the process remains transparent, with no deductions.

Khalid also participated in the Benazir Plantation Campaign by planting a sapling at the District Office Mardan. She reiterated the importance of BISP in empowering poor women, highlighting initiatives like Benazir Taleemi Wazaif for educational scholarships and the upcoming Benazir Hunar Program for skill development, aimed at reducing poverty among deserving families.