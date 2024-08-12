California State Senate lauds Pakistani Americans’ role in community development

ISLAMABAD - Paying tribute to “diligence, fortitude, and an enduring belief in the American dream” of Pakistani immigrants who have helped to transform emergent areas within the State of California into thriving and respectable communities, the Senate of US State of California has passed a consensus resolution to commemorate the history of positive Pakistani-American relations on the occasion of forthcoming Independence Day of Pakistan.

The landmark resolution No. 576 was presented by State Senator Josh Newman, of 29th Senatorial District titled as “Pakistani-American Relations.” According to the copy of the resolution available with The Nation; WHEREAS, Pakistan proclaimed its independence on August 14, 1947, and has fostered a close relationship with the United States. The resolution says WHEREAS, Pakistan’s history of sovereign independence was a step forward for the cause of freedom, and the country’s history has inspired, supported, and assisted nations around the world in their pursuit of liberty, justice, and equality. The resolution says, “WHEREAS, With diligence, fortitude, and an enduring belief in the American dream, Pakistani immigrants have helped to turn emergent areas within the State of California into thriving and respectable communities, while raising their children to be productive Pakistani Americans. According to it, Pakistani Americans have become an integral part of mainstream American society and have made important contributions as Californians in the fields of finance, technology, law, medicine, education, sports, media, the arts, the military, and government, as well as other areas; and It also says the Pakistani Americans strive to instil in younger generations appreciation for the courage and values of their forefathers, a deep sense of affinity with their roots, and pride in their own cultural heritage so that they may better contribute to the great State of California. Thanking Senator Josh Newman, Pakistan’s Consul General in Los Angles Asim Ali Khan, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, tweeted that “Thank you Senator JoshNewman. California Senate today adopted a consensus resolution recognizing Pakistan’s independence as an inspiration to other nations, positive contributions of Pakistani American community and commemorating Pak-U.S relations on Pakistan’s Independence Day”. “Today’s resolution adopted by California Senate underscores enduring bonds of friendship between Pakistan and the United States. Historic recognition concurrently by CA Senate and Assembly, and meetings with California’s leadership is a great honor. Immense potential for increasing bilateral cooperation,” he said in his tweet. He also thanked all the members of the Senate who supported the resolution and observed that the gesture would have significant bearing on strengthening ties with the state of California.