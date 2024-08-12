Car snatchers deprive 1,000 Karachiites of their vehicles in last seven months

KARACHI - In the first seven months of this year, Karachi witnessed over 44,000 criminal incidents, with more than 31,000 motorcycle thefts and snatchings, according to the CPLC report on Sunday.

The report reveals that osnver 1,000 cars were stolen or snatched during this period, while more than 11,000 mobile phones were forcibly taken from citizens.

January saw the highest number of crimes, with 7,815 incidents reported, while June had the lowest, with 4,954 cases. The crime rate surged in January, February, and March but began to decline from April onwards.

Additionally, 12 cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported in the first seven months, and 57 extortion incidents occurred by July 2024.

The recovery rate of stolen items remained alarmingly low, with only 123 out of over 11,000 snatched mobile phones recovered and just 1,066 out of 31,000 stolen motorcycles retrieved.