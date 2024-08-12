Monday, August 12, 2024
Couple killed, daughter injured in road accident

APP
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD   -  A young couple was killed while their daughter sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that a couple along with their daughter was riding a motorcycle when their two-wheeler had an accident near Dalowal Stop on Sammundri Road.

As a result, 34-year-old Afzaal and his 30-year-old wife Humaira received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted their 2-year-old daughter to hospital after first aid.

The bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, the spokesman added.

APP

