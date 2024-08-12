Dar denies appointment of Bashir Memon as Sindh governor

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar clarified on Sunday that Bashir Memon is not being considered for the position of Sindh governor.

Earlier reports had suggested that the former DG FIA and current President of PML-N Sindh chapter, Bashir Memon, was set to be appointed as the new Sindh governor. However, Dar refuted these claims, stating that discussions are ongoing, and a decision regarding the Sindh governor will be made in the coming days.

In related news, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM also confirmed that there are no plans to replace the current Sindh governor.

Kamran Tessori, who has held the position since October 2022, continues to serve as the governor. Previously, there were reports indicating that PPP and PML-N had reached an agreement to change the Sindh governor.



