Monday, August 12, 2024
DC urges celebration of Independence Day with enthusiasm, passion

August 12, 2024
LARKANA   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa has said that Independence Day will be celebrated with great enthusiasm, passion, respect and honor, as this country was achieved by our elders after great sacrifices.    He expressed these views on Sunday while presiding over a meeting in connection with Independence Day at Durbar Hall of the DC office.   In the meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Larkana One and Two, Rangers, Education, Health, Forest, Local Government department officials, Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto, scouts and other related officials participated.   The DC said that all government institutions should fully participate in Independence Day programs. He said that Naat programs, national songs, debates, parade march, flag raising programs should be organized.  He further said that the youth are the capital of this country, they should be included in these programs. He said that youth should be enlightened about the history and freedom struggle of Pakistan. On this occasion Deputy Chairman District Council Larkana Asadullah Bhutto said that living nations celebrate independence days with great enthusiasm and respect. He said that Larkana will celebrate Independence Day as Eid the city will be decorated with Pakistani flags.

