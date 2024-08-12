Efforts being made to promote religious tourism at churches: Commissioner

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan on Sunday said that as per directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was being promoted at churches.

In a statement issued in connection with “National Minorities Day” being observed across the country, the commissioner emphasized that the foundation of minority rights was deeply rooted in the religious teachings of Islam. She noted that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) always reminded Muslims of their duties towards minorities adding that Pakistan’s Constitution also guaranteed the rights of minorities.

Maryam Khan maintained that Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has taken historic steps for religious minorities. She said that various new schemes were being initiated for religious minorities, alongside efforts to promote in churches as per the directives of the chief minister. The commissioner further said that for the first time in Punjab’s history, a record budget of Rs 2.5 billion has been allocated for religious minorities. Additionally, a special grant has been provided to 10,000 families for the first time. Furthermore, a special quota has been reserved for young people from religious minorities in government jobs and higher education institutions, she added.