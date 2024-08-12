Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Faisal Qureshi announces reward for Arshad Nadeem

APP
August 12, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

LAHORE   -   Actor Faisal Qureshi has announced Rs400,000 for Arshad Nadeem on behalf of his brand, besides Rs200,000 to coach Salman Butt. He congratulated Arshad Nadeem for winning the gold medal and making the nation proud. In a statement, he said that Arshad Nadeem did not have resources but he had the passion and determination. “Arshad Nadeem has highlighted the country in the world by making his record.

Along with Arshad Nadeem, his teacher Salman Butt is also commendable,” he said, adding that Salman Butt and Arshad Nadeem’s hard work made Pakistan proud.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024