Final of Police Martyrs’ Basketball Tournament today

LAHORE - The final of the Police Martyrs Basketball Boys’ event, being organized by Firdous Ittehad and Usman Club with the permission of the Karachi Basketball Association and under the patronage of SSP Sajid Ameer Saddozai, will be played between Toufeeq Zahid Martyrs XI and Chaudhry Aslam Martyrs XI today at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi at 8:30 PM. Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Government of Sindh, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, will be the chief guest and will award the prizes to the players.I n semifinals held yesterday night, Toufeeq Zahid Martyrs XI defeated Ali Raza Martyrs XI with a score of 38-45.

For the winning team, Ghazanfar Ali scored 24 points, Muhammad Aalian 12, and Shayaan Ali 6 points. On the other hand, Mubarez Ahmed scored 23 points, Abdullah Khan 7, and Samad Khan 5 points for the runner-up team.

In the second semifinal, Chaudhry Aslam Martyrs XI overcame Bahadur Ali Martyrs XI with a score of 42-51. For the winning team, Sameer Saleem scored 29 points, and both Raza Amjad and Abdul Qadir scored 10 points each. Bahadur Ali Martyrs’ Eleven saw Junaid Khan with 15 points, Irshad Ali with 10, and Muhammad Saad Ullah with 10 points.

The tournament’s opening was performed by Commandant and SSP Security SSU Security, Anwar Khatiyan, with SP Haji Abdul Razzaq, Director Sports Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Inspector Muhammad Ali, MCB Vice President M Haider Khan, KBBA Secretary Tariq Hussain, Faisal Ali Khan, Zulfikar Baloch, Junaid Sami Ullah, Sajad Yusuf, and other distinguished personalities in attendance.

A group photo with players, including the chief guest, was taken during the opening ceremony of the Police Martyrs’ Basketball Tournament, with notable figures such as SP Haji Abdul Razzaq, Director Sports Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Haider Khan, and others present.