Five killed in firing in separate incidents

SUKKUR - At least four people were killed and three others injured in firing of armed men over land dispute here on Sunday, police said.

According to details, armed men of first groups attacked the members of second group working in agricultural fields with whom they were in old dispute over ownership of a piece in Bagarji area of Kaccha in Sukkur.

As a result of firing, two people were killed on the spot while five others sustained injured. The injured were shifted to hospital where two more succumbed to their wounds raising the death toll to four. The deceased included two real brothers.

The police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, armed men gunned down father of a youth who entered in marriage of choice, police said on Sunday. According to details, a youth Husnain Jokiyo hailing from Kandiaro police station jurisdiction, Naushahro Feroze entered in love marriage. The heirs of girl to take revenge shot injured Shahid Jokhiyo, father of the youth.

The injured was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment. The police registered a case into the incident and started raids to arrest the culprits.

Qamber police arrest 4 suspects in Larkana

On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the Qamber Police has claimed on Sunday to have arrested 4 suspects wanted in serious cases and recovered from them weapons. In this connection, the team of Qamber City Police Station conducted an operation on a brick pile near Qamber city police station and arrested active accused Masroor Ahmad Machhi along with the pistol and bullets used in the crime. The police also arrested most wanted accused Shabir Shaikh, Saifullah Mangrio and Sagar kalhoro. Cases against the arrested accused were filed and further investigation was underway.