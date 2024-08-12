FoodAg 2024 concludes with $1.2b deals

KARACHI - The second edition of the International Food and Agriculture Exhibition titled ‘FoodAg 2024’ concluded with $1.2 billion deals at Expo Centre here on Sunday. Over 800 buyers from 74 countries visited the three-day exhibition.

Talking to official media, the Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Zubair Motiwalla said that the FoodAg 2024 had successfully concluded with $1.2 billion deals, which were three-fold more than the previous first edition of the food and agriculture exhibition deals.

He said that over 1000 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed with around 25 to 30 countries.

He said that seven thousand Business to Business (B2B) meetings, 5 conference, 11 seminars, and 8 workshops were also held during the exhibition.

The TDAP Chief said that the foreign delegations were provided opportunity to physically visit the factories of the metropolis. He said that the delegations lauded the Global Cuisine Show in which around 17 chefs took part.

Motiwala said that Pak-China Investment Conference was also part of the exhibition, which would bear fruit. He said that the exhibition covered a number of food and agriculture related areas including modernization of the agriculture. He further said that business opportunities in Africa were also explored in the big event of the country.

As per the details shared by TDAP over 36 MoUs mainly in Rice, Processed Food, Sea Food, kinnow, potato, lentils, chickpeas, mangoes, Confectionery, Meat, Food and beverages, spices, Cereals and oil seeds by China, Malaysia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Gambia and France. $35 million export contracts were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in sea food sector.

There were many MoUs and investment interests from HVA (Investment in dairy) & Bolynta (Investment in potato seeds from Netherlands, Huiyuan Beverages & Food Group from China and METAS from Qatar.

TDAP arranged factory visits of foreign delegates to promote quality exports from Pakistan. A delegation from Malaysia visited the Fish Harbour Karachi and PSMA Sindh Office. Egyptian, Tajikistan and Malaysian delegates visited Tata Foods, Malaysian departments of BERNAS, DG MAQIS, Department of Veterinary Sciences was also joined the factory visit for finalization of export orders. Japanese & Malaysian delegates visited Rehmate Shereen, delegates from Jordan and Egypt visited Organic meat, delegates from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay visited KK rice mill.

The Global Cuisine show was also organized by TDAP. Culinary artists from around the world preparing these exceptional cuisines made specifically from Pakistani ingredients have undoubtedly enhanced the essence of the event.

The media personalities as well as delegations hailing from China, Cyprus, Tunisia, South Africa, Turkey, Maldives, Singapore, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Romania, Malaysia, North Cyprus and Egypt. Hubert Sepidnam, known as Taster prominent food blogger, Presenter, filmmaker and producer Nadir from UK were also part of the show. Not only that, esteemed figures from the entertainment industry, including Waseem Badami and Behruz Sabzwari graced the event with their presence.

Pak-China Agri Investment Conference and Pak-Africa Investment conference were key sideline activities. In a series of productive meetings, the Federal Minister of Commerce engaged with delegations from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Belgium, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Russia, Uganda, Netherlands, EAC, and South Africa.

Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade through various initiatives and addressing key issues. Emphasis was placed on enhancing agricultural exports, developing halal product markets, and improving trade infrastructure. All parties expressed optimism about future collaborations and committed to taking concrete steps to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities.

FPCCI also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their foreign counterparts and businessmen; other trade associations also held detailed negotiations with foreign buyers. Ivory coast chamber, Kenyan Chamber of Commerce (KNCCI), Russian Delegation and Germany chamber met with Pakistani counterparts.

The KCCI meeting and MoU ceremony with Addis chamber also concluded during the event. Representative from Germany met with representatives of REAP and Dairy Association, delegation of women entrepreneurs of Pakistan met with Ethiopia women chamber of commerce. Uganda export promotion and Kenyan delegation met with Pakistan Tea Association.

The representatives from 13 Regulatory Authorities also held detailed meetings with Pakistani counterparts.