FoodAg 2024 wraps up with over $1.2b in Deals, showcasing 500+ products to global buyers

ISLAMABAD - The 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition-FoodAg-2024 is closed with more than $1.2 billion deals. The three-day event was visited by more than 800 buyers from 75 countries. 330 exporters exhibited around 500+ quality products in the event. International chain stores, buyers and MNCs visited the exhibition. The largest participation was from China comprising 150 plus buyers. To facilitate foreign delegates dedicated B2B networking opportunity was provided to foreign buyers and exhibitors. As result of 7,000 B2B meetings, business worth $1.2 billion was finalised alongwith signing of more than 36 MoUs mainly in rice, processed food, sea food, kinnow, potato, lentils, chickpeas, mangoes, confectionery, meat, food and beverages, spices, cereals and oil seeds by China, Malaysia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Russia, Sri Lanka, Gambia and France. $35 million export contracts were signed between Pakistani and Chinese companies in sea food sector. There were many MoUs and investment interests from HVA (Investment in dairy) and Bolynta (Investment in potato seeds from Netherlands, Huiyuan Beverages and Food Group from China and METAS from Qatar. TDAP arranged factory visits of foreign delegates to promote quality exports from Pakistan. A delegation from Malaysia visited the Fish Harbour Karachi and PSMA Sindh Office. Egyptian, Tajikistan and Malaysian delegates visited Tata Foods, Malaysian departments of BERNAS, DG MAQIS, Department of Veterinary Sciences was also joined the factory visit for finalisation of export orders. Japanese and Malaysian delegates visited Rehmate Shereen, delegates from Jordan and Egypt visited Organic meat, delegates from Argentina, Peru and Uruguay visited KK rice mill. The Global Cuisine show was also organised by TDAP. Culinary artists from around the world preparing these exceptional cuisines made specifically from Pakistani ingredients have undoubtedly enhanced the essence of the event. The event has garnered participation from distinguished media personalities as well as delegations hailing from China, Cyprus, Tunisia, South Africa, Turkey, Maldives, Singapore, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Romania, Malaysia, North Cyprus and Egypt. Hubert Sepidnam, known as Mr Taster prominent food blogger, presenter, film maker and producer Mr Nadir from UK were also part of the show. Not only that, esteemed figures from the entertainment industry, including Waseem Badami and Behruz Sabzwari graced the event with their presence. Pak-China Agri Investment Conference and Pak-Africa Investment conference were key sideline activities. Pak-China investment conference was held on 10th August 2024 to boost trade and Investment linkages between the countries. The session was opened from the remarks by Mr Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador in China followed by a panel discussion moderated by commercial section of Pakistan in China where companies from both China and Pakistan discussed avenues of cooperation in aquaculture, meat, processed food and other sectors of agriculture. In a series of productive meetings, the Federal Commerce Minister engaged with delegations from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Belgium, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Russia, Uganda, Netherlands, EAC, and South Africa. Discussions focused on expanding bilateral trade through various initiatives and addressing key issues. Emphasis was placed on enhancing agricultural exports, developing halal product markets, and improving trade infrastructure. All parties expressed optimism about future collaborations and committed to taking concrete steps to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities. The FPCCI also participated in the event and held extensive negotiations with their foreign counterparts and businessmen; other trade associations also held detailed negotiations with foreign buyers during the show.

Ivory coast chamber, Kenyan Chamber of Commerce (KNCCI), Russian Delegation and Germany chamber met with Pakistani counterparts. The KCCI meeting and MoU ceremony with Addis chamber also concluded during the event. Representative from Germany met with representatives of REAP and Dairy Association, Delegation of women entrepreneurs of Pakistan met with Ethiopia women chamber of commerce. Uganda export promotion and Kenyan Delegation met with Pakistan Tea Association. The representatives from 13 Regulatory Authorities, who held detailed meeting with Pakistani counterparts to discuss SPS and quarantine issues.

The event provided visibility to Pakistan’s regulatory authorities including Department of Plant Protection, Animal Quarantine Department, Ministry of National Food and Security, Marine Fisheries Department, Pakistan Halal Authority and Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority to improve safety standards.

A conference on “Business Opportunities in Africa” was held on August 11, 2024 as part of the sideline activities of 2nd Edition of Food and Agriculture Exhibition. The conference was chaired by the Ambassador Naem Khan, former Director General Africa in ministry of foreign affairs and currently the high Commissioner of Pakistan in Rwanda. The conference was an interactive session between the participants where cordial business relationship were encouraged and business opportunities between the two countries were highlighted to boost trade and investment. The 3 days of the exhibition were marked with pitching sessions by heads of Provincial Boards of Investment. An important aspect of this event was the high-degree of interest shown by provincial governments where foreign delegates were encouraged to bring in investment in corporate farming, fisheries and aquaculture, meat, processed food, value-addition in fruits and vegetables

Mr Zubair Motiwalla, Chief Executive TDAP has said that the estimated export orders of $1.2 billion will compliment in meeting the target set by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the inauguration speech of this event. Furthermore, FoodAg Manufacturing planned in December at Lahore will provide assistance in value addition and mechanised farming. He said that the recent growth and development in agri sector will bring next green revolution in the country