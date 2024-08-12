Fostering Peace in South Asia

On August 5th, Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Exploitation Day) to mark the fifth anniversary of India revoking Kashmir’s special autonomy and to reiterate solidarity with the people of Kashmir. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a turning point in India’s history and a new era of progress and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. However, Modi’s decision to annul the articles granting special rights to Jammu and Kashmir under the Indian constitution left a deep scar on the people of Kashmir, escalated the Pakistan-India rivalry, and affected broader regional interests.
Five years have passed without any diplomatic breakthrough, with diplomatic and trade relations between Islamabad and New Delhi remaining suspended. India’s state behaviour has consistently been coercive, marked by state terrorism, false flag operations, and even direct interventions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India has adopted an even tougher approach to the disputed Kashmir region and Pakistan. During the recent election campaign, the BJP, as in its previous two terms, used anti-Pakistan and anti-Muslim rhetoric to garner political support. As a follower of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Singh (RSS), Modi is committed to promoting Hindu nationalism. In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in extrajudicial killings, torture, and custodial deaths in Kashmir. Violence against the Indian Muslim minority has also increased, especially after the implementation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Recently, a BJP leader made threats against Muslims and vowed to “slaughter 200,000 Muslims” after a cow’s head was found near a temple in Delhi.
Modi’s government policy aligns with the BJP’s historical approach, adopting a staunch stance against perceived external threats and promoting a nationalistic narrative that portrays India as the leader of the region and a rising global power. Modi’s policies during his previous two terms were characterized by assertiveness, a tough stance on Pakistan, and anti-Muslim rhetoric. The Indian political and military leadership has repeatedly issued contentious statements, such as reclaiming Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Indian media and think tanks highlight social unrest in Gilgit Baltistan, portraying the people of GB as willing to become part of India and characterizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as neglecting the interests of the people of GB.
Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic overtures to India. In May 2023, the then-foreign minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visited India in an attempt to break the ice, but no breakthrough occurred due to the Indian side’s reluctance. On the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif extended an olive branch to India, offering a fresh peace initiative.
The world should not remain silent on India’s expansionist designs. It is high time to resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute, which threatens the peace, stability, and security of South Asia. Progress and prosperity in Kashmir can never be achieved without granting the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir and implementing the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.
There is a need for bilateral steps to reduce the trust gap, which includes:
Restoring diplomatic missions as part of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), which will also facilitate the resumption of trade between the two countries. India should cooperate with Pakistan and increase diplomatic engagements at multilateral forums.
Strengthening and institutionalizing the existing CBMs between the two countries, many of which have weakened due to violations by the Indian side. The two sides should introduce CBMs in visa regimes to promote cultural exchange, business, sports, etc.
As part of the Cricket for Peace initiative, the Indian government should allow its national cricket team to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, to be hosted by Pakistan in February 2025, and resume bilateral series.
Lastly, the Indian government, media, think tanks, and academia need to realize that rivalry between the two nuclear-armed neighbours not only risks the peace and security of the region but also has devastating effects that could entangle global peace. They should highlight the urgent need to prioritize de-escalation, diplomacy, and peaceful conflict resolution.
Sher Ali Kakar
The write is working as a Research Officer in Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), at BUITEMSQuetta.