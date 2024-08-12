Fostering Peace in South Asia

On August 5th, Pakistan observed Youm-e-Istehsal (Exploitation Day) to mark the fifth anniver­sary of India revoking Kashmir’s special autonomy and to reiterate solidar­ity with the people of Kashmir. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Min­ister Narendra Modi described it as a turning point in India’s history and a new era of prog­ress and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir. However, Modi’s de­cision to annul the articles granting special rights to Jammu and Kashmir un­der the Indian constitution left a deep scar on the people of Kashmir, escalated the Pakistan-India rivalry, and affected broader regional interests.

Five years have passed without any diplomatic breakthrough, with diplo­matic and trade relations between Is­lamabad and New Delhi remaining sus­pended. India’s state behaviour has consistently been coercive, marked by state terrorism, false flag operations, and even direct interventions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, India has adopted an even tougher ap­proach to the disputed Kashmir region and Pakistan. During the recent election campaign, the BJP, as in its previous two terms, used anti-Pakistan and anti-Mus­lim rhetoric to garner political support. As a follower of the Rashtriya Swayam­sevak Singh (RSS), Modi is committed to promoting Hindu nationalism. In recent years, there has been a sharp rise in ex­trajudicial killings, torture, and custodi­al deaths in Kashmir. Violence against the Indian Muslim minority has also in­creased, especially after the implemen­tation of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019. Recently, a BJP leader made threats against Mus­lims and vowed to “slaughter 200,000 Muslims” after a cow’s head was found near a temple in Delhi.

Modi’s government policy aligns with the BJP’s historical approach, adopting a staunch stance against perceived exter­nal threats and promoting a nationalistic narrative that portrays India as the lead­er of the region and a rising global pow­er. Modi’s policies during his previous two terms were characterized by asser­tiveness, a tough stance on Pakistan, and anti-Muslim rhetoric. The Indian polit­ical and military leadership has repeat­edly issued contentious statements, such as reclaiming Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, Indian media and think tanks highlight social unrest in Gilgit Baltistan, portraying the people of GB as willing to become part of India and char­acterizing the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as neglecting the inter­ests of the people of GB.

Pakistan has consistently extended diplomatic overtures to India. In May 2023, the then-foreign minister of Pak­istan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, visited India in an attempt to break the ice, but no breakthrough occurred due to the Indian side’s reluctance. On the oc­casion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif extend­ed an olive branch to India, offering a fresh peace initiative.

The world should not remain silent on India’s expansionist designs. It is high time to resolve the long-standing Kash­mir dispute, which threatens the peace, stability, and security of South Asia. Progress and prosperity in Kashmir can never be achieved without granting the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir and implementing the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

There is a need for bilateral steps to re­duce the trust gap, which includes:

Restoring diplomatic missions as part of Confidence Building Measures (CBMs), which will also facilitate the resumption of trade between the two countries. India should cooperate with Pakistan and increase diplomatic en­gagements at multilateral forums.

Strengthening and institutionaliz­ing the existing CBMs between the two countries, many of which have weak­ened due to violations by the Indian side. The two sides should introduce CBMs in visa regimes to promote cultural ex­change, business, sports, etc.

As part of the Cricket for Peace initia­tive, the Indian government should allow its national cricket team to participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, to be host­ed by Pakistan in February 2025, and re­sume bilateral series.

Lastly, the Indian government, media, think tanks, and academia need to re­alize that rivalry between the two nu­clear-armed neighbours not only risks the peace and security of the region but also has devastating effects that could entangle global peace. They should highlight the urgent need to prioritize de-escalation, diplomacy, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Sher Ali Kakar

The write is working as a Research Officer in Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN), at BUITEMSQuetta.