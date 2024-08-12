Fraud, serious irregularities found in Pakistan Railways accounts

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Railways suffered massive losses due to fraud and irregularities on part of its employees, the documents available with this scribe reveal.

According to details, Pakistan Railways suffered a loss of Rs80m due to deficiencies/pilferage in Coaching and Goods Stock. During audit of the Mechanical Department Workshops Mughalpura, Lahore, it was observed that internal controls to prevent theft/pilferage as suggested in the Modified Standard Operating Procedure were not put in operation due to which deficiencies of fittings in coaching and goods stocks valuing Rs80m were observed for the audit year 2022-23. Audit further revealed that the value of deficiencies was calculated by the PR management at 25% of the actual cost of items instead of actual impact of the loss. The issue was also reported earlier in the Audit Reports for Audit Years 2019-20, 2021-22 & 2022-23 having a financial impact of Rs 181.90m. The audit observed the recurrence of the same irregularity a matter of serious concern.

The state-owned entity also suffered a loss of Rs47.22m due to theft of imported material installed at Bin Qasim Station. An amount of Rs15.99m was embezzled through fake procurement. In terms of Federal Board of Revenue directives, purchase of taxable goods may only be made from sales tax registered persons against sales tax invoices and payment be made through Banking Channels. During audit of the project “Special Repair of 100 DE Locomotives (New)”, it was observed that the Project Director initiated 101 local purchase cases for furniture & fixture and office equipment valuing Rs15.99 million for the period from December 2020 to May 2021. The office equipment and furniture of the closed Project “Special Repair of 100 DE Locomotives (Old)” was transferred to this new project. Therefore, initiation of 101 cases for procurement of office equipment and furniture was unjustified.

In another interesting case of embezzlement, the contractor of Super Model Stall at Rohri Railway Station deposited only Rs421,900 in the booking office in 2019 through a self-generated fake letter.

However, the contractor was asked to deposit 30% of bid money amounting to Rs2,421,900 for the third year. This resulted in a short deposit of Rs2m. The matter was inquired by a committee of Divisional Officers, who pointed out four other cases of similar fraud amounting to Rs1,347,300. In three cases out of four, the same contractor was involved. This resulted in fraudulent short deposit of PR dues amounting to Rs3.35m.

According to the audit report, Pakistan Railways suffered a net loss of Rs48,195.28 million during the FY 2022-23. It was Rs963.15 million (2.04%) higher as compared to previous year. Total operational working expenses amounting to Rs111,914.79m were much higher than the gross earnings of Rs63,717.92m. The difference between working expenses and gross earnings was quite high which resulted in operational loss of Rs48,196.87m. This indicated that the Railway administration could not achieve the breakeven point even since many years.