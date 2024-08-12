Funeral prayer of Lt. Uzair Mehmood Malik held in Peshawar, laid to rest with full military honors

The funeral prayer of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik was held in Peshawar on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by the Corps Commander Peshawar, family members of the martyred officer, and several civil and military officials.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who succumbed to his injuries at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar, will be laid to rest with full military honors in his native town in Attock district.

According to the ISPR, Lieutenant Malik displayed extraordinary bravery while leading his troops in battle, eliminating four Khawarij during an operation in Bagh last Friday. Despite his valiant efforts, he was critically injured in the intense exchange of fire and later embraced martyrdom during treatment at CMH Peshawar.