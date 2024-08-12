Monday, August 12, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Funeral prayer of Lt. Uzair Mehmood Malik held in Peshawar, laid to rest with full military honors

Funeral prayer of Lt. Uzair Mehmood Malik held in Peshawar, laid to rest with full military honors
Web Desk
3:00 AM | August 12, 2024
National

The funeral prayer of Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik was held in Peshawar on Sunday.

The ceremony was attended by the Corps Commander Peshawar, family members of the martyred officer, and several civil and military officials.

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, who succumbed to his injuries at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Peshawar, will be laid to rest with full military honors in his native town in Attock district.

According to the ISPR, Lieutenant Malik displayed extraordinary bravery while leading his troops in battle, eliminating four Khawarij during an operation in Bagh last Friday. Despite his valiant efforts, he was critically injured in the intense exchange of fire and later embraced martyrdom during treatment at CMH Peshawar.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024