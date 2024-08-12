Gen Sahi hails Arshad’s Olympic win as fulfillment of national promise

LAHORE - Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, Chairman of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), has expressed that winning the Olympic gold medal has fulfilled the promise made to the nation. Speaking to the media upon returning to the country with athletics hero Arshad Nadeem, GenSahi said: “We have fulfilled the promise we made to the nation ten years ago by winning this medal. Those who have been with me from the beginning know that my vision was to see Pakistani flag fly high on international sports forums and to hear the national anthem resonate. Today, Arshad Nadeem has realized that dream by winning the Olympic medal.” The AFP chairman further said stated that Arshad Nadeem’s achievement, including setting an Olympic record, is a significant honor. Reflecting on the challenges faced along the way, he said: “Just as democracy is the best revenge in politics, performance is the best revenge in sports. Arshad Nadeem’s performance has answered those who tried to create obstacles in the path of athletics.” He commended the nation for giving Arshad Nadeem a historic welcome, saying that the nation has demonstrated its support for those who excel. “This medal marks the beginning of our journey towards greater achievements. In the days to come, we will strive to bring more successes to the nation.” Replying to a question, Gen Sahi refuted the propaganda being circulated in the Indian media against Arshad Nadeem, terming it as false and baseless. “Arshad Nadeem had access to the same level of equipment as India’s Neeraj Chopra, which was procured with the complete support of the government and played a crucial role in his gold medal victory at the Paris Olympics.” Meanwhile, AFP President Brigadier (R) Wajahat Hussain Saeed has said that Arshad Nadeem’s historic victory at the Paris Olympics has brought immense joy to the nation. He attributed Arshad’s success to a comprehensive strategy and 10-year effort by the athletics federation and Arshad himself. Brig Wajahat said that it was an honor to welcome the young athlete who has made the nation proud. He clarified that Arshad’s victory was not a solo effort but a result of the federation’s support and planning. “Arshad Nadeem’s success at the Paris Olympics has not only made history in Pakistan’s sports but also changed the 118-year history of the Olympics.” The AFP president emphasized that Arshad’s victory was a result of the federation’s efforts and not a solo achievement. AFP Chairman Gen Sahi had devised a comprehensive plan for Arshad’s training, sending him to China, Turkey, and South Africa for coaching. When no sponsor came forward to support Arshad, the AFP chairman personally ensured that Arshad received the best medical facilities for his injury treatment.

“The Athletics federation will build on Arshad’s legacy and continue to achieve success in international events, bringing more medals to the country.”