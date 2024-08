Global warming is a paramount and complex issue worldwide, affecting the world on various platforms. Global warming sim­ply means burning fossil fuels, de­forestation, and so on. The impact of global warming is not confined to one country; the entire world is facing its effects. Regrettably, world leaders have not adequate­ly addressed these life-threatening issues. As a concerned citizen, I ap­peal to the global community to ad­dress this major problem urgently.

SHAY HAMMAL BALOCH,

Karachi.