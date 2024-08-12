Monday, August 12, 2024
Hamid Ali Khan presents a variety of classical music at NAPA

August 12, 2024
KARACHI   -   The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) in collaboration with the All-Pakistan Music Conference presented an evening with Ustad Hamid Ali Khan.  Belonging to the Patiala Gharana, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan started the evening with a presentation of Raag Darbaari. He later, as the evening progressed, moved on to singing thumris and ghazals as well. He was accompanied by Ustad Bashir Khan on tabla, Akhtar Hussain on harmonium, and Gul Mohammad on sarangi. Ustad Hamid Ali Khan is the younger brother of late Ustad Amanat Ali Khan and late Ustad Fateh Ali Khan. He is a recipient of Sitara-e Imtiaz and Pride of Performance awards from the Government of Pakistan and has performed extensively on many stages in the world.

