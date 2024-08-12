Haniya Aslam of 'Zeb and Haniya' passes away

, the celebrated musician and one half of the iconic duo Zeb and Haniya, has passed away, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest.

Her cousin and musical partner, , confirmed the heartbreaking news through an Instagram post. Sharing a few cherished photos of Haniya, Zeb simply captioned them with “Hanini,” a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary guitarist and artist.

Haniya was revered as one of Pakistan's finest musicians, known for her work alongside Zeb in creating numerous melodious compositions. In 2014, she moved to Canada to pursue a solo music career and deepen her understanding of the craft.

The duo gained widespread popularity with their soulful tracks like ‘Paimona’, ‘Chal Diye’, and ‘Chup’, featured in Coke Studio Pakistan’s Season 2. Their energetic rendition of ‘Bibi Sanam’ further showcased their versatility and talent.

In addition to her musical prowess, Haniya was also a skilled sound engineer, contributing to the 2016 Pakistani short film ‘Lala Begum’. She further demonstrated her talent as a music producer for the romantic film ‘Dobara Phir Se’ in the same year.

Haniya’s contributions to Pakistan’s music scene extended beyond her performances; she also co-authored one of the few books on the country’s contemporary youth music, leaving a lasting impact on the industry.

Her sudden passing has left a void not only in Pakistan but also across the border, where her music touched many. Indian lyricist and playback singer Swanand Kirkire expressed his grief on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, “My dear friend (from Zeb and Haniya) has left us. She had a cardiac arrest. Rest in peace dear Haniya.”

Haniya’s death is a profound loss to the music community and her countless fans who admired her talent and warmth.