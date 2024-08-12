Heavy to moderate rain lashes Lahore

LAHORE - Heavy to moderate but scattered rain was witnessed in various city localities here on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. The rain started in the morning and continued till afternoon in spans. Following the rain, traffic went to a snail’s pace on the major city roads while a number of motorcyclists and pedestrian took refuge under the trees, shades and underpasses. The highest rainfall of 67 mm was recorded in Farrukhabad. In other localities it was Lakshmi Chowk 67mm, Gulshan Ravi 66 mm, Chowk Nakhuda 58 mm, Paniwala Talab 57mm, Airport 54 mm, Upper Mall 52 mm, Mughalpura 48 mm, Iqbal Town 46 mm, Qurtaba Chowk 40 mm, Samanabad 21 mm, Gulberg 21mm, Jail Road 17.5 mm and Johar Town 15 mm. Meanwhile, Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate flash flooding in local nullahs/streams of Kohat, Karak, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Dir, Swat, Islamabad/ Rawalpindi, Attock, Talagang, Chakwal, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Hafizabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir on August 12 (Monday). They further warned that heavy downpour may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Faisalabad while landslides may cause roads closure at the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period. Met officials said monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal were penetrating upper/central parts of the country at lower tropospheric levels while a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Sunday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 47°C while in Lahore it was 30°C and minimum was 23.4°C. Meanhwile, in view of the rain in various districts of Punjab including Lahore, PDMA Punjab has issued an alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia issued instructions to deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that the administration of big cities remained on high alert in view of the fear of urban flooding. Monitoring of the situation in the PDMA control room continues 24/7. Rescue 1122 and other rescue agencies keep machinery and staff alert. Drain water from residential areas as soon as possible. Monsoon rains are likely in most districts of Punjab in the next 24 hours. Monsoon rains are expected to continue till August 12. He asked people to stay away from power poles and hanging wires. People should stay away from dilapidated buildings. Take special care of children and never let them go near water that collects in low-lying areas. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129, he added.