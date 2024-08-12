Historical steps being taken for welfare of minorities: MPA

KHANEWAL - Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Rana Muhammad Saleem said that the provincial government is taking historical steps for the welfare of minorities under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Addressing a ceremony held in connection with “National Minorities Day” organized by the district administration at Jinnah Library on Sunday, member provincial assembly said that for the first time in the history a budget of Rs 2.5 million has been allocated for welfare of minorities.

He said that various schemes would also be initiated across the district in the recent Annual Development Program. He said that the Christian community has been offered special packages on the eve of Easter.

He said that the provincial government has also given special grant to above 10,000 families of minorities to bring ease in their lives as per vision of the chief minister Punjab. He said that working continued on Hindu Marriage act and Christians Personal Laws. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Abdul Sattar Khan congratulated the minorities on behalf of the district administration on “National Minorities Day”.

He said that issues of minorities were being resolved on priority at all government offices.

Later, a rally was also taken out to mark the day which was led by the MPA Rana Muhammad Saleem.