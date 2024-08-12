Holding Licences Without Proper Driving Training

While driving on the road, any miscalculation can lead to severe consequences. In this ever-changing and fast-paced world, many drivers are not properly trained; they are more like shepherds than professional drivers. They operate at the level of conductors, but the most alarming fact is that they are driving heavy vehicles such as buses, trucks, and Zamyads. During their learning period, they are often taught by untrained individuals.
I encountered a young driver today who was driving a Suzuki vehicle carrying empty drums. He recklessly veered onto the sidewalk without even checking the traffic on the national highway. On the Hub route, he almost hit me and then sped off even faster. When I waved him down and asked about his driving licence, he claimed to have one. I was shocked and let him go, but he didn’t even attempt to park the car properly. A motorway rule states, “A trained and careful driver has four eyes: two rearview mirrors and two of his own.” This driver didn’t even seem to have one. Sadly, this is an everyday occurrence. This highlights the growing number of accidents on the Balochistan N-25 (Karachi to Quetta) and N-10 (Karachi to Gwadar) highways, which are increasing day by day. Reports indicate that these untrained drivers are a major cause of fatal accidents and deaths on the national highways.
I earnestly appeal to the National Transport Research Centre (NTRC) and the National Highways and Motorways Police to ensure that drivers are thoroughly trained and educated about traffic rules before being granted a driving licence in Pakistan. This is the only way to improve road safety and reduce accidents. The people of Balochistan will undoubtedly appreciate such measures if they are implemented across Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.
MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN,
Awaran.