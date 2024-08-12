Holding Licences Without Proper Driving Training

While driving on the road, any miscalculation can lead to severe consequences. In this ev­er-changing and fast-paced world, many drivers are not properly trained; they are more like shep­herds than professional drivers. They operate at the level of con­ductors, but the most alarming fact is that they are driving heavy ve­hicles such as buses, trucks, and Zamyads. During their learning period, they are often taught by un­trained individuals.

I encountered a young driver to­day who was driving a Suzuki vehi­cle carrying empty drums. He reck­lessly veered onto the sidewalk without even checking the traf­fic on the national highway. On the Hub route, he almost hit me and then sped off even faster. When I waved him down and asked about his driving licence, he claimed to have one. I was shocked and let him go, but he didn’t even attempt to park the car properly. A mo­torway rule states, “A trained and careful driver has four eyes: two rearview mirrors and two of his own.” This driver didn’t even seem to have one. Sadly, this is an every­day occurrence. This highlights the growing number of accidents on the Balochistan N-25 (Karachi to Quetta) and N-10 (Karachi to Gwa­dar) highways, which are increas­ing day by day. Reports indicate that these untrained drivers are a major cause of fatal accidents and deaths on the national highways.

I earnestly appeal to the Na­tional Transport Research Cen­tre (NTRC) and the National High­ways and Motorways Police to ensure that drivers are thoroughly trained and educated about traffic rules before being granted a driv­ing licence in Pakistan. This is the only way to improve road safety and reduce accidents. The people of Balochistan will undoubtedly appreciate such measures if they are implemented across Pakistan, especially in Balochistan.

MUHAMMAD HUSSAIN,

Awaran.