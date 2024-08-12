I-Day - pinnacle of Muslims’ struggle for separate homeland

Peshawar - The failure in the 1857 war marked a profound negative turning point for the Muslims who had once ruled over a unified India for nearly 800 years.

This unsuccessful pivotal uprising, which sought to challenge the illegal grabbing of power by the colonial rulers under the guise of the East India Company (EIC), led to the complete loss of liberties and rights besides numerous restrictions and discriminatory policies for the Muslim populace.

The Muslims faced not only political and economic oppression but also a decline in intellectual and educational opportunities as the colonial administration’s policies mostly tilted towards the socio-economic and educational advancement of Hindus, further marginalizing the Muslims and deepening their socio-economic woes.

The British rulers, perceiving Muslims as their primary rivals due to the historic dominance they had previously held, systematically undermined their position in Indian society. The shift in power dynamics, coupled with deliberate educational, economic and political neglect, set the stage for a prolonged struggle for their recognition and rights.

During that dark era, the Muslims were given new hope and direction by the great educationist and social reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who instilled a new vigour into them after the inspired teachings of the renowned religious leaders, Mojadad Alf Sani and Shah Waliullah.

“Sir Syed had brought about an intellectual revolution among Muslims through his educational, political and social reforms besides nullifying the malicious propaganda of the colonial rulers, Hindus and pessimist forces during that era of ominous, discrimination and oppression”, said Professor Dr A H Hilali, former Chairman, Political Science Department, University of Peshawar.

Taking cognizance of the socioeconomic and educational decay of the oppressed Muslims, Sir Syed had founded All India Muhammadan Educational Conference (AIMEC) Aligarh in 1886, which carried forward his vision regarding modern education, socio-economic empowerment and political unity of Muslims to regain past glory.

“The network of educational institutions and political unity organised under AIMEC enabled millions of Muslims to compete with other communities including Hindus and provided a launching pad for Muslims to initiate a political and democratic struggle for a separate homeland in the subcontinent”, said Dr Hilali.

He said Sir Syed’s reforms excelled Muslims in education, social, economic and political sciences, resultantly their voices have strongly been heard by British rulers.

Under the flag of All India Muslim League (AIML) founded on December 30, 1906, in Dhaka, the Muslims got united politically which gave new impetus to the independence movement.

The freedom struggle accelerated after Quaid-e-Azam spearheaded the independence movement after formally joining AIML in 1913 and later outlining of an independent state for Muslims majority provinces in North Western India by the great poet-philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal during a historic Allahabad address in 1930.

Thus, Dr Allama Iqbal became the first politician to articulate the two nation-theory that Muslims were a distinct nation and deserved political independence from other regions and communities of united India.

“Allahabad address had set a clear direction to the great Quaid, who united millions of Muslims at Iqbal Park Lahore on March 23, 1940, where the historic Pakistan’s Resolution was passed,” he said.

Following the adoption of the Pakistan Resolution, Quaid-e-Azam had reorganized AIML on modern lines and made repeated visits to all Muslims majority provinces including KP (earlier called NWFP) to mobilise masses for the creation of Pakistan.

“The legendary Quaid had received a historic welcome when he visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamia College Peshawar (ICP) in 1945 where a sea of people from KP and Merged Areas (erstwhile Fata) arrived to see his few glimpses,” said Dr Hilali.

He said it was the love of the people of KP with Quaid-e-Azam that AIML secured maximum seats in the province during the 1946 elections and after that historic victory, nobody could stop the independence movement from KP.

As a result of the strong commitment and dedicated political struggle by the Muslims under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam, Pakistan came into being on August 14, 1947, seven years after the adoption of the historic Pakistan Resolution on March 23, 1940.

“The history of the Pakistan Movement is incomplete without mentioning the role of ICP’s students,” he said, adding the great Quaid visited ICP in 1936, 1945 and 1948 to acknowledge the outstanding role of its students for Pakistan.

On April 12, 1948, Quaid-e-Azam visited ICP as Governor General of Pakistan where he presented glowing tributes to the services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.” “Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement.

Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it,” Quaid-e-Azam told students.

He wished to construct a university near ICP which was fulfilled by the government within a gap of one year by establishing the University of Peshawar in 1949.

Quaid had an immense love for tribesmen of merged tribal districts (Erstwhile FATA) for their strong commitment, loyalty, supreme sacrifices and consistent support during the Pakistan Movement that was acknowledged by him during his address at Grand Tribal Jira at Governor House, Peshawar on April 17, 1948.

He laid great emphasis on education and socio-economic development of tribesmen and considered technical education, science and technology as prerequisites for attaining goals of development and economic prosperity.

Professor Hilali said that the 14th of August was a significant day that reminded the heroic struggle of Muslims of the sub-continent for a separate homeland where they could live with freedom, dignity and harmony according to their religious, social and cultural values.

It is a day to pay rich tributes to our forefathers, who underwent great trial and tribulation during the Pakistan Movement for the sake of our prosperous and secure future.

Dr Hilali said that the 14th was a day of renewal of commitment to work tirelessly in our respective fields to make it economically strong and prosperous.