Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi meets PM, reinforces Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties

Imam Masjid Al-Nabawi, Dr. Salah Mohammad Al-Budair, met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz expressed that the Imam’s visit is a great honor for the country and will further strengthen the enduring ties between and Pakistan.

The Imam conveyed the warm regards of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister. In return, Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the health and long life of King Salman.

The Prime Minister also extended his good wishes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, stating that the people of Pakistan hold deep respect for Khadim Al Haramain Al Sharfain and the Saudi leadership.

He emphasized that the relationship between Pakistan and is everlasting, noting that has consistently supported Pakistan in challenging times. “Our relationship with spans many decades and continues to reach new heights,” Shehbaz remarked.

Imam Al-Budair expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality, noting that Pakistan and are like two inseparable stars.

The meeting was attended by Federal Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Salik Hussain, Ulema, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, and other Saudi officials.

Later, a dinner was hosted in honor of the Imam and his delegation.