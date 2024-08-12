Imam of Masjid-e-Nabawi reaches Lahore

LAHORE - The Imam of Holy mosque ‘Masjid Nabawi’ His Excellency Dr. Salah Al-Budair reached Lahore on his next leg of visit to Pakistan. Upon arrival at a local hotel, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan and Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the Imam. The Imam of Masjid Nabawi was presented a bouquet by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Imam Masjid Nabawi Dr. Salah Al-Budair thanked the people and government of Punjab for the warm welcome. Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan in his welcoming comments said, “Honoured Imam, I welcome you to Lahore from the core of my heart. For sanctity of Masjid Nabawi is an integral part of our faith”. Speaker Malik Ahmed Khan said that on behalf of the people of Punjab and the government, I request you to pray for all of us.

“You certainly honored us by visiting Punjab”, he said. On this occasion Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq welcomed the distinguished guest and said that Masjid Nabawi is a very holy place for Muslims. “Dr. Al-Budair’s arrival in Pakistan is a blessing for us. The honor of meeting Imam Masjid Nabawi will be remembered for the rest of my life”, he said. Zeeshan Rafiq said that the visit of the honorable Imam will further strengthen friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.