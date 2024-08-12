Javelin star Arshad Nadeem advocates for women's university in Mian Channu

Javelin star Arshad Nadeem has called on the government to establish a women's university in his hometown of Mian Channu. His request is aimed at addressing the substantial travel burden faced by local women, who currently have to travel 2-3 hours to Multan for higher education.

In a recent statement, Nadeem highlighted the difficulties endured by young women in his community due to the lack of higher educational institutions nearby. “It’s essential that we provide our local women with the opportunity to pursue higher education closer to home,” Nadeem said. “The long journey to Multan not only adds to their daily strain but also discourages many from pursuing their academic aspirations.”

The request comes as a significant development for Mian Channu, a town that has long faced challenges in accessing quality education facilities. Nadeem's advocacy has been met with support from various community members and leaders, who view the establishment of a women’s university as a crucial step towards educational equity.

Dr. Ayesha Hassan, a local advocate for educational reforms, expressed her support for Nadeem’s initiative. “I am thrilled that Arshad Nadeem has raised his voice for this cause,” Dr. Hassan commented. “It is high time that he uses his fame to address the longstanding issues faced by his village. The local and federal governments have often overlooked these problems, and Nadeem’s efforts bring much-needed attention to them.”

The establishment of a women’s university in Mian Channu would not only alleviate the travel burden but also provide local women with access to quality education, potentially fostering greater opportunities for personal and professional growth.

The government has yet to respond officially to Nadeem’s request. However, the call to action has sparked a broader conversation about the need for improved educational infrastructure in rural areas.

Arshad Nadeem’s initiative is seen as a hopeful step towards bridging the gap in educational access and empowering women in underserved regions of Pakistan.