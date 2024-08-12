JUI-F ready to work with all stakeholder to improve country’s economy: Fazl

Peshawar - Launching a fresh salvo at his former allies, now part of the current federal government, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday dubbed the members of Parliament as “fake representatives” of the people.

The JUI-F chief, who maintains the stance that the February 9 general elections were “rigged”, has since been demanding fresh polls to ensure that people can elect their true representatives to the legislature. The country, Fazl said, was going through a critical situation and his party could play a role in strengthening the economy.

“Peace and a better economy should be the priorities,” he added.

Following the 2024 elections, the religio-political party fell out with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), citing allegations of vote rigging, interference, and manipulation of the poll results.

The cleric, who headed a multi-party opposition alliance — Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — which successfully ousted former prime minister Imran Khan from power via a no-confidence motion in 2022, has also been in talks with the Khan-founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), for devising a strategy to force the incumbent government into new elections.

“Fake representatives of the people are sitting in Parliament, not the real ones, [...] who don’t think about the masses,” Fazl said while addressing a traders’ convention in Peshawar.

Criticising the government over the country’s economic and security situation, the veteran politician stated that if any country in the region was regressing, it was Pakistan.

He slammed the government for the increased taxes — something that has irked the inflation-hit masses and opposition parties alike — saying that “the only thing that has not been taxed yet is breathing”.

Among the political opponents of the ruling coalition, Jamat-e-Islami (JI) is also pushing for a reduction in taxes. The party recently ended its nearly two-week-long protest sit-in in Rawalpindi following “successful negotiations” with the federal government.

“Why should we pay the taxes when people know their money will be used to repay foreign loans,” he stated, adding, “This is not how the countries are run, politicians run the country.”

In his ongoing criticism of the ruling coalition, Fazl, whose party was once a close ally of PML-N and PPP, stated: “I had informed Mian Sahib (Nawaz Sharif) the country’s economy has collapsed.”

He asked why sub-standard wheat was imported when the farmers in the country had it in stock.

The JUI-F chief then called for the facilitation of the traders and farmers, saying that the country wouldn’t stabilise as long as its economy was not strong.

Fazl also took exception to the choice of finance ministers in the past. He said that the portfolio of the finance ministry “is given to the ones who have been imported”.

“A person became Pakistan’s premier out of nowhere; we don’t know where he came from,” said Rehman alluding to former prime minister Moeen Qureshi.

“One was first appointed finance minister, and then he became prime minister, with no one knowing where he came from. The finance portfolio is given to clueless people.”

“Prime ministers come and go without anyone knowing where they came from and where they went. Someone is on the front, while the strings are pulled by someone else,” Maulana Fazlur Rehman added without naming anyone.