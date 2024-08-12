Karachi receives light rain, drizzle in morning

KARACHI - The city’s several areas receiving light rainfall or drizzling on Sunday morning as clouds hovering over Karachi.

Karachi’s Lyari, Old Town, Saddar, Lines Area, Metroville SITE, Habib Bank Chowrangi, Golimar, Garden, Numaish, Hassan Square and other localities receiving

light rainfall or drizzling this morning. It was also drizzling in city’s Shah Faisal Colony, Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Kala Board, Malir Halt and adjoining areas.

“A shower expected this evening or the night in the city,” according to the weather report. The city is covered by dark clouds providing feeling of pleasant freshness. Maximum temperature in city could soar to 33-degree Celsius during next 24 hours with 85 percent humidity ratio in the air.

The winds blowing at 17 kilometers per hour speed from southwestern direction. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz recently predicted that the fifth spell of monsoon is expected to be starting from August 13. The Met office earlier forecast strong monsoon currents likely to penetrate from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the country. Rain with wind/thundershower expected in Mithi, Sanghar, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Jacobabad, Larkana, Khairpur, Kashmore, Sukkur and Ghotki districts of Sindh today, Met Office predicted. Sindh’s coastal belt will receive light rainfall or drizzle as cloudy weather will prevail, according to the weather report. Under the influence of the monsoon weather system other areas of the country including Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will also receive rain, the Met Office predicted.

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Karachi

Karachi experienced heavy rainfall overnight and early morning, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat but also causing flooding in low-lying areas.

Karachi saw intermittent showers, ranging from light drizzle to heavy downpours, across various areas including MA Jinnah Road, Guru Mandir, Golimar, Old City, and Nazimabad. The rain brought a welcome respite from the city’s usual heat and humidity.

Similarly, Rawalpindi, Taxila, and surrounding areas received heavy rainfall, leading to power outages in several localities. Islamabad also experienced light showers, improving the weather conditions. Other areas that received rainfall include Azad Kashmir, Peshawar, Malakand, and Mansehra.