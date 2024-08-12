Karachi’s Property Tax Collection transferred to local government authorities

KARACHI - In a significant administrative shift, Karachi’s property tax collection will now be managed by local government authorities. This decision comes following a recent notification from the Excise and Taxation Department.

According to the notification, local bodies will take over the collection of property taxes, with a three-month transition period to support their adaptation to this new responsibility. Additionally, property tax records for Hyderabad’s nine districts will be included in the next phase of the transition. Sindh’s Senior Minister, Sharjeel Memon, has stated that this restructuring aims to enhance the efficiency of the Excise and Taxation Department.