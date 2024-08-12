Karachi to experience pleasant weather, light rain

Karachi residents have been enjoying a spell of pleasant weather, thanks to the persistent dark clouds that have enveloped the city. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain and drizzle are expected in various parts of Karachi today, adding to the city’s refreshing ambiance.

Weather experts have reported a minimum temperature of 26.5°C, with the mercury anticipated to rise to a maximum of 32°C. The department noted that winds are blowing from the southwest at a speed of 15 km/h, contributing to the overall pleasant weather conditions. Humidity levels have been recorded at 92%, indicating a significant amount of moisture in the air.

Residents have welcomed the cooler temperatures and overcast skies, a relief from the typical heat of the summer season. The forecasted light rain and drizzle are expected to enhance the city’s pleasant atmosphere and provide much-needed relief to its citizens.

Commuters and pedestrians are advised to carry umbrellas and drive cautiously, as the wet weather could result in slippery roads. Meanwhile, weather experts have urged people to enjoy the mild temperatures and take advantage of the cooler weather for outdoor activities.

The Meteorological Department will continue to monitor the weather conditions and provide updates as necessary. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed through official channels and heed any advisories issued by the authorities.