KP CS lauds minorities’ services in development

PESHAWAR - Secretary to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, extended heartfelt greetings to religious minorities, emphasizing their integral role in Pakistani nationalism.

He praised the significant contributions of minorities in defense, education, health, and social services, citing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s historic speech that recognized non-Muslim citizens as essential to Pakistan’s identity. Chaudhry highlighted ongoing efforts to support minorities, including a 5 percent job quota in government positions and reserved seats in Parliament, aimed at ensuring their active participation in the political and economic spheres.

He called on religious scholars and the media to educate the public about minority rights and promote a culture of love, tolerance, and unity. In his closing remarks, he emphasized that collective efforts could lead to a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to national development.