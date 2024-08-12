KP reports high violence cases but low convictions

PESHAWAR - In the past five years, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported a staggering 12,164 cases of violence against children, women, and transgender per­sons, yet conviction rates remain alarmingly low.

Official documents reveal that only 81 out of 924 reported cases of child abuse last year resulted in convictions. The number of registered cases has fluc­tuated with 844 in 2022, 827 in 2021, 473 in 2020, and 530 in 2019.

For violence against women, 8,299 cases were re­ported during this period, with only 168 convictions. The annual breakdown includes 1,859 cases last year, 1,930 in 2022, 1,566 in 2021, 1,585 in 2020, and 1,359 in 2019. Transgender individuals also faced significant violence, with 234 cases reported over five years and only one conviction. Last year alone saw 61 reported cases, 88 in 2022, 61 in 2021, 40 in 2020, and 17 in 2019. Police officials attribute the low con­viction rates to weak investigations, inadequate legal charges, and a shortage of investigative officers and staff. These issues have allowed many perpetrators to evade justice.