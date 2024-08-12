The war in Ukraine continues to drag on, largely because Ukrai­nian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his NATO allies re­fuse to acknowledge the reality on the ground. Instead of pur­suing a negotiated settlement that could save countless Ukrainian lives, the Ukrainian government has opted for another ambitious of­fensive that does little to alter the situation but serves to restore po­litical standing on the international stage. This is not the first time Ukraine has undertaken such PR-focused actions, and the current Kursk offensive appears to be a continuation of that approach.

The facts on the ground are undeniable. While Ukraine has dem­onstrated remarkable resilience and determination in resisting the Russian invasion, Russia’s overwhelming advantage in manpower and equipment is gradually tipping the scales. Slowly but surely, Russian forces are advancing towards complete control of the three provinces they have identified as their primary objectives. This tra­jectory points to an inevitable outcome. However, whether due to foolhardiness or misguided bravado encouraged by NATO allies, Ukraine appears unwilling to face the truth.

Just as Ukraine launched a summer offensive against Avdiivka and a cross-river attack in Krinki, it has now embarked on another offensive in Kursk, inside Russian territory. While these offensives may make some initial progress, they fail to change the overall strategic dynam­ics of the conflict. Ultimately, as with the previous two offensives, this will likely result in significant losses of Ukrainian lives, equipment, and morale, before being repelled by the might of the Russian military.

Regardless of NATO and the West’s intentions, this latest move seems more like a PR exercise to showcase Ukraine’s resilience on international media channels by claiming that Ukraine has struck back against Russia. However, in reality, it is yet another futile en­deavour that will likely lead to further death and despair. It would be wiser for the Ukrainian administration to come to its senses and seek a path of conciliation and compromise.