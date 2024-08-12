Lahore College for Women University honors Maryam Nawaz with museum dedication

Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) has celebrated the remarkable achievements of its esteemed alumna, Maryam Nawaz, by dedicating its history museum in her honor. The announcement was made during a special ceremony attended by university officials, faculty, and students.

Dr. Shagufta Naz, Vice Chancellor of LCWU, lauded Maryam Nawaz for her exceptional accomplishments, emphasizing her prominent role in the political landscape. Dr. Naz highlighted Nawaz’s success as the Chief Minister of Punjab, the largest province in Pakistan, distinguishing her among the university's graduates who have made notable strides in various fields.

“While many of our graduates have achieved excellence in their respective domains, Maryam Nawaz’s political success and leadership set her apart,” Dr. Naz remarked. “Her dedication and contributions to public service reflect the values and aspirations of Lahore College for Women University.”

The dedication of the history museum to Maryam Nawaz marks a significant moment for LCWU, recognizing her impact on both the university and the nation. The museum will feature exhibits showcasing Nawaz’s journey, achievements, and her contributions to Pakistani politics.

Maryam Nawaz, who graduated from LCWU, expressed her gratitude for the honor. “It is a profound privilege to be recognized by my alma mater in this way,” she said. “I hope that this dedication will inspire future generations of women leaders to pursue their dreams and contribute positively to society.”

The ceremony concluded with a reception where attendees discussed the importance of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women in leadership and other fields. The dedication of the museum stands as a testament to LCWU’s commitment to honoring its successful alumni and promoting the empowerment of women.