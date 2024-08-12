Monday, August 12, 2024
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) arrested in Top City case

Web Desk
6:04 PM | August 12, 2024
National, Breaking News

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Monday, saying that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) has been taken into military custody.

The move is in line with the orders by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

As per the orders, the Pakistan Army conducted a detailed inquiry into the Top City Case involving Faiz Hameed.

The ISPR revealed that a disciplinary action has now been initiated against him under the Pakistan Army Act.

Additionally, several violations of the Pakistan Army Act by Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd) after his retirement have been confirmed. He is now in military custody, and a Field General Court Martial process has begun.

