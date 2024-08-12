Minorities enjoying full religious freedom: KP Governor

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Faisal Karim Kundi underscored the importance of National Minorities Day in highlighting the religious, social, and economic rights of minorities in Pakistan. He affirmed that minorities in the country enjoy full personal and religious freedom.

Governor Kundi made these remarks as the chief guest at a special event held at Governor House Peshawar to mark National Minorities Day. The ceremony was attended by members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Christian communities, along with minority religious and political leaders. The minority leadership expressed their gratitude to the Governor for hosting the event and inviting them to the Governor House for the first time on this significant day.

In a gesture of appreciation, the minority community presented the Governor with a traditional turban. Notable figures, including Bishop Humphrey Sufrers Peter, Nasib Chand, Pandit Darshan Lal, and Guru Pal, delivered speeches emphasizing the rights and welfare of minority communities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They also reflected on the significant contributions of minorities from Pakistan’s inception to the present day.

Governor Kundi praised the vital role of minorities in the country’s development since the independence struggle and assured the government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding their rights. He called for unity among all citizens to contribute to Pakistan’s progress and prosperity as a united nation.