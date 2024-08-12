Minorities most protected community in Sindh: CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the minorities were the most protected community in Sindh.

While congratulating the minorities on the National Minorities Day, he said that Sindh was the land of Sufis, which had given full representation to minorities in every field of life.

Murad Ali Shah said that minorities had played an active role in the development of Sindh. He further said that Sindh was the province where there was no difference between minority and majority. Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to safeguarding the rights and fostering the development and empowerment of minorities in Pakistan. He emphasized that the PPP would never compromise on these core principles.

On the occasion of National Minorities Day, the PPP Chairman underscored his party’s long-standing dedication to championing minorities’ rights. He highlighted that the consensus Constitution of 1973, a testament to the political vision of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, guaranteed equal rights, religious freedoms and protections for all citizens of Pakistan. “My mother, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, envisioned a Pakistan where people of all faiths can coexist in harmony and with dignity,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also noted that the observance of National Minorities Day was instituted by President Asif Ali Zardari during his first tenure, with the aim of recognizing the vital role of minorities in the nation’s fabric and promoting tolerance and harmony in society. “Our nation’s diversity is our greatest strength, and it is our collective duty to ensure that every citizen, irrespective of their faith or background, enjoys equal rights and opportunities,” he added.

He urged all Pakistanis to unite in the fight against and intolerance. “As we observe National Minorities Day, let us renew our pledge to build a Pakistan that truly embodies the principles of justice, equality, and tolerance. Together, we can create a nation where every individual, regardless of religion or ethnicity, has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to our country’s prosperity”, he expressed.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori on Sunday said that the minority community in Pakistan has complete religious, social and economic freedom.

In his message on the occasion of the National Day of Minorities, Governor Sindh said that the minority community was working side by side with us for the development of the country. He said that Pakistan’s minority community was rendering significant services in various fields of life. The governor said that the minority community has complete representation also in the legislative institutions of the country where they were performing well.

Contributions of religious minorities on National Minority Day highlighted in Sukkur

On National Minority Day, Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Spokesperson to the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of religious minorities in Pakistan and pledged ongoing commitment to their rights and equality.

In a heartfelt message issued on Sunday, he emphasized the significance of the day in the national calendar, marking a reaffirmation of the principles championed by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. “This day urges us to strive for the protection of the rights of followers of all faiths and to integrate them fully into national life,” he said.

Reflecting on historical precedents, he noted the efforts made by Muslims throughout the country’s history to uphold minority rights. He highlighted the Pakistan People’s Party’s recognition of minorities’ substantial contributions to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“As equal citizens of Pakistan, we share our joys and sorrows,” he remarked, highlighting the importance of unity in diversity.

The mayor reiterated that National Minority Day serves as a reminder of Jinnah’s vision, underscoring the significant roles played by non-Muslim communities in the creation of Pakistan and nation-building endeavors. Celebrations took place across northern Sindh, where religious minorities came together to honor their contributions, services, and sacrifices in the nation’s history, he maintained.

He concluded by stating that the observance of this day is a reaffirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to unity, declaring, “Despite our different faiths, we are one nation, striving towards a united and prosperous Pakistan.”