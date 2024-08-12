Mohsin Naqvi meets Turkish ambassador Dr Mehmet Paçaci

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister met with Turkish Ambassador Dr Mehmet Pacaci at the Ministry of Interior. During the meeting Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest were discussed in detail.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of security, police, and civil armed forces. It was also decided to send Pakistani police officers to Turkey for training under the exchange program.

On the occasion, the minister said that from August 14 this year, Turkish citizens will be able to obtain free online visas. He added that this step will make it much easier for Turkish brothers and sisters to visit Pakistan.

He stated that he will visit Turkey in October at the invitation of the Turkish Government, where productive steps will be proposed to increase mutual cooperation.

The minister mentioned that Pakistanis consider Turkey as their second home. “Both countries have long-standing religious, cultural, and trade ties and we are desirous of further strengthening these relations”, he added. The release of Pakistani prisoners in Turkey was also discussed in the meeting and it was agreed to soon finalize the agreement in this regard.

Turkish Ambassador Dr. Mehmet Pacaci said that Turkey renders huge importance to the brotherly relations with Pakistan and will continue the cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha and Additional Secretary Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja were also present on the occasion.